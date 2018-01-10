Kesari: Why Karan Johar Re-Announced Parineeti Chopra's Casting In Akshay Kumar's Film

Highlights
- Initially KJo shared Akshay's photo while announcing Parineeti's casting
- Twitter is quick to jump and attack! Apologies, tweeted Karan Johar
- Parineeti Chopra was not offended
Ok guys that was meant to be an image of #KESARI whilst announcing the lead actress of the film! Clearly Twitter is quick to Jump and attack! Apologies!!!!! This is to re announce the wonderfully talented @ParineetiChopra as lead cast of #KESARIpic.twitter.com/5IXYjjDcgy— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 10, 2018
This was Karan's first tweet:
The lead actress in #KESARI is ........PARINEETI CHOPRA! @ParineetiChoprapic.twitter.com/kP2VV1fqp9— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 10, 2018
And these are some of the reactions summing up the Internet's sentiment:
Then why you have put pic of @akshaykumar— Subham Shaw (@reelsubham) January 10, 2018
Here is @akshaykumar 's stunning action pic from Ishaqzaade! pic.twitter.com/0sEThUvgAy— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 10, 2018
Pretty darn good make up.. can't recognise her at all— BLuEFeAThErEDPhAnToM (@bluephantom7) January 10, 2018
Even you are looking really good in this pic Karan. pic.twitter.com/dMV6kdkHrp— Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) January 10, 2018
Twitter was clearly outraged by Karan Johar's initial post with Akshay's picture but Parineeti was not offended. She had shared Karan's post and said: "So excited to be a part of this legendary journey!!! Thank you."
So excited to be a part of this legendary journey!!! Thankyouuu @karanjohar@akshaykumar@DharmaMovies#AnuragSingh#Kesarihttps://t.co/BoPAr6BrOa— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 10, 2018
As of now, Akshay is awaiting the release of PadMan on January 25 when it will clash with Deepika Padukone's Padmavat. Akshay's second release of 2018 is Rajinikanth's 2.0. Parineeti Chopra also has two other films lined up for release - Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar and Namastey England.