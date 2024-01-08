Keeping Up With Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur Wedding With Azad, Mithila Palkar

Nupur and Ira are celebrating in Udaipur. (courtesy: khan.ira)

The pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities are all things fun. Ira and fitness trainer Nupur got married in Mumbai in the presence of family members and friends last week. The couple are currently hosting their festivities in Udaipur, Rajasthan. On their Instagram stories, both Ira and Nupur shared photos from the celebrations. Ira Khan looked stunning in a classic LBD, while her husband Nupur Shikhare complemented her in a tux. Ira also shared pictures with brother Azad, friend Mithila Palkar and other friends.

See pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities here:

Over the weekend, Ira shared photos from her and Nupur's wedding venue in Udaipur. Ira and Nupur began the celebrations with some work out. Ira Khan mentioned what the drill was like. She wrote, "Warm up: Bring Sally Up - push-ups. Workout: Push-ups, Jump squats, Namashkar push-ups, Squat and press, wide push-ups, side squats, burpees, donkey kicks to wrestler sitouts Handstands + pictures." Phew!

On Monday, the couple also treated their Instafam to a video from the wedding day. Nupur Shikhare revealed why he ran to the wedding venue, stating in the video, "From my house to Ira's house, I used to run. I have a very special connect to this route. Emotional reason."

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where he participated. ra is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen among other celebs.