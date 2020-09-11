Kedarnath Director Abhishek Kapoor 'Can Almost Hear' Sushant Singh Rajput Say These Words

Abhishek Kapoor in a file photo with Sushant Singh Rajput. (courtesy gattukapoor)

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who made two films with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput - Kedarnath and Kai Po Che! (which marked Sushant's Bollywood debut), shared a beautifully curated video on Instagram on Friday. The video had clippings from Sushant and Abhishek Kapoor's last project together Kedarnath, the filming of which began in September 11, 3 years ago. The BTS memories from the film's set will leave you teary-eyed. Adding an equally emotionally note, the filmmaker wrote: "Our last dance together kicked off 3 years ago on this day in Kedarnath. I have vivid memories of our times together brother. How I wish you knew how much you were loved by your fans... How I wish that you were not made to believe otherwise by some vicious minds. How I wish you could see how your fans are fighting to bring you justice. They have turned the world upside down for you." He signed off the post saying, "I can almost hear you say, "Jaane do Sir, kaam bolega."

See Abhishek Kapoor's post here:

On Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June, Abhishek Kapoor shared an emotional post, in which he wrote: "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of my friend. We made two very special films together. He was a generous and fabulous actor, who worked very hard to breathe life into his characters. I pray for his family, whose loss is unmeasurable. He was a huge science buff and what consumed by what lay beyond in the universe. I'm going to miss you brother. Stay interstellar."

Sushant Singh Rajput's debut film Kai Po Che! was directed by Abhishek Kapoor and it was based on Chetan Bhagat's novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life. The film also featured Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh.