Supermodel Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Walked The Ramp Wearing An Insulin Pump. 'So Inspiring,' Says The Internet

A big shoutout to supermodel Kate Moss's daughter Lila Moss. Why you, ask? The 19-year-old stole the show at the Milan runway this week. While walking the ramp for the first-ever Fendi x Versace's "Fendace" fashion show, she proudly showcased her insulin pump. She has a condition of Type 1 diabetes, which requires insulin injections or pumps to regulate blood sugar levels. But Lila isn't someone who hides her condition behind glam and glitter. When she sashayed her way in a baroque styled bodysuit and jacket on the runway, fans took no time to notice the omnipod (wireless insulin pump) stuck to her left thigh. Her post on Instagram has received much praise from fans. They thanked her for wearing the pump in full view and de-stigmatising diabetes.

Jude Law's daughter Iris Law at once called Lisa Moss a "Queen." Model and actress Amber Valletta commented with fire and heart emojis and wrote, "Love you." Other fashion divas like Elena Ora and Julia Sarr-Jamois also gave kudos by dropping heart emojis in the comments section.

The largest chunk of praise came from Lila Moss' fans. One fan wrote, "Love your pod and the example you lead." Another user commented, "Thank you for not hiding your diabetes. You are gorgeous."

Lila Moss' choice to walk the runway with her pod has touched several Type 1 diabetes patients. A comment read, "The whole T1d community salute you." A person left a long note, "As a fellow T1 diabetic (and ex-model), thank you for wearing your device on the freaking runway. You are a queen and I want these pics everywhere because the more we share of T1 diabetes the better."

Mothers of children, who suffer from Type 1 diabetes also left comments on the post. One of them wrote, "You are truly so inspiring. Thanks for showing the world you can do anything and more even when you have type 1 diabetes. [From a mother with a son with the same illness]." Another mother wrote, "My nine-year-old was excited to see the Omnipod make its way loud and proud. Great job, Lila and Versace for bringing awareness on the catwalk."

