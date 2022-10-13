Karwa Chauth 2022: Mouni Roy Shows Off Her Mehendi - 'Firsts Are Always Special'

Mouni Roy shared this image. (courtesy: imouniroy)

Mouni Roy, who married Suraj Nambiar in January, will be celebrating her first Karwa Chauth this year. An excited Mouni shared pictures from her festivities on social media on Thursday morning. The Brahmastra star shared pictures of her mehendi designs. On one of her hands, she had an image of Shiva and Goddess Parvati designed. Mouni Roy, sharing happy pictures of herself, wrote in her caption: "Firsts are always special... Happy Karwa Chauth beauties." Mouni Roy's post got a whole lot of love from her friends and Instafam. TV actor Karan Tacker dropped heart emoji in the comments section of Mouni Roy's post. Singer Tesher wrote: "This is the most impressive mehndi art I've ever seen in my life LOL." "Beautiful," wrote actress Surbhi Jyoti.

See Mouni Roy's post here:

Mouni Roy got married to entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa. The couple had two ceremonies - per Bengali as well as South Indian rituals.

In terms of work, Mouni Roy was last seen as the antagonist Junoon in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan (in a cameo appearance).

Mouni Roy, a popular face in the Indian television industry, has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha. Besides Brahmastra, she has been a part of films like Gold and Made In China.