Kartik Aaryan's Fun Banter With A Fan Over His Viral Interaction With Alia Bhatt At Raj Kapoor Event

Recently, a video of Kartik Aaryan went viral where he was seen engaged in an intense conversation with Alia Bhatt at Raj Kapoor's 100 birth anniversary event held in Mumbai. While nobody knows what they were talking about, a fan recently tried to ask Kartik about that interaction, and things took a hilarious turn.

Kartik was recently at a media event, where he spoke to his fans and answered their questions.

During the interaction, a fan asked Kartik, "Recently, a video of yours went viral with Alia Bhatt. In the video, you both can be seen talking something. May I know what was it?"

This left Kartik in splits, after which he replied, "Yeh saree wali madame bohott achha sawaal puchhi hai, pehle se prepare hoke aayi thi. Aapko kya lagta hai kya baat ki hogi? (The lady in saree has come prepared... what do you think we spoke about?)"

The fan wasted no time in replying, "How would I know? This is exactly why I am asking this to you," which got everyone laughing.

Kartik answered, "I was just talking to her normally," to which the fan chimed in, asking "Jaise ki (Like what)?"

Kartik, who was laughing out loud at this point, said, "The lift wasn't working there... so I was telling her, 'You should at least have fixed the lift before doing the event.'"

The fan wasn't convinced and took a sarcastic dig at the actor, saying, "Acha bahana tha, haan theek hai (Nice excuse, okay fine)."

Kartik, who couldn't believe this reaction from the fan, said, "I was genuinely asking her, 'Acha, kab tak (by when) will your new film release' and she was asking me about my film."

But the fan wasn't ready to buy this either. "Thank you, sir," she said.

Kartik further remarked, "Arey, kaunsa jawab tumhe acha lagega mai woh batata hu... Raha ke baarein mein puch raha tha, Ranbir ke baarein mein puch raha tha... (What will convince you? I will tell you the same... I was talking about Raha, Ranbir...) I don't like to disappoint you."

On the work front, Kartik will be collaborating with Karan Johar for the upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. He will also be seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming Aashiqui 3.

