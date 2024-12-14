Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan Urges Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor To Show Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 To Their Kids: "Taimur Ko Toh Dikha Do"

While catching up with Saif-Kareena, Kartik urged them both to show his latest movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to their kids Taimur and Jeh

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Kartik Aaryan Urges Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor To Show <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> To Their Kids: "<i>Taimur Ko Toh Dikha Do</i>"
The image was taken from Instagram

The Raj Kapoor Film Festival in Mumbai, to mark the birth centenary of the legendary filmmaker and actor, was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, besides the Kapoor family. One of them was Kartik Aaryan, who caught up with Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor in a brief interaction. While catching up with the couple, Kartik urged them both to show his latest blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to their kids Taimur and Jeh. The horror comedy has minted over Rs 421 crore at the box-office worldwide, and has been declared a superhit.

Kartik urged Saif and Kareena to specifically show the movie to Taimur, as Kareena had revealed during an earlier interview that her older son loved Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 after it was released. "Taimur watched Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and loved it. That was actually his first Hindi film. He went with Saif to watch it, and he ended up loving it," Kareena revealed earlier. Besides Kartik, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu and was also a superhit. 

Watch them catch up here:

Meanwhile, the Kapoor family organised a mega event to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary actor-filmmaker, Raj Kapoor. For the event, RK Films along with the Film Heritage Foundation and the National Film Archive of India (NFDC) organised exclusive screenings of Raj Kapoor's legendary films. The event, titled, Raj Kapoor 100: Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman, will go on from December 13 to 15  across 40 cities and 135 locations throughout India. Awaara, Shree 420, and Mera Naam Joker are some of the films that audience can watch at the film festival.


 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Entertainment, Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com