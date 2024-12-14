Kartik Aaryan Urges Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor To Show <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> To Their Kids: "<i>Taimur Ko Toh Dikha Do</i>"

The Raj Kapoor Film Festival in Mumbai, to mark the birth centenary of the legendary filmmaker and actor, was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, besides the Kapoor family. One of them was Kartik Aaryan, who caught up with Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor in a brief interaction. While catching up with the couple, Kartik urged them both to show his latest blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to their kids Taimur and Jeh. The horror comedy has minted over Rs 421 crore at the box-office worldwide, and has been declared a superhit.

Kartik urged Saif and Kareena to specifically show the movie to Taimur, as Kareena had revealed during an earlier interview that her older son loved Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 after it was released. "Taimur watched Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and loved it. That was actually his first Hindi film. He went with Saif to watch it, and he ended up loving it," Kareena revealed earlier. Besides Kartik, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu and was also a superhit.

Meanwhile, the Kapoor family organised a mega event to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary actor-filmmaker, Raj Kapoor. For the event, RK Films along with the Film Heritage Foundation and the National Film Archive of India (NFDC) organised exclusive screenings of Raj Kapoor's legendary films. The event, titled, Raj Kapoor 100: Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman, will go on from December 13 to 15 across 40 cities and 135 locations throughout India. Awaara, Shree 420, and Mera Naam Joker are some of the films that audience can watch at the film festival.



