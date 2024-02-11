Kartik Aaryan Meets Fan Who Cycled From Jhansi To Mumbai To See Him. Watch

Kartik Aaryan posed with his fan

Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Chandu Champion, was pleasantly surprised when he came across a fan who had travelled 1000 km on a bicycle to meet him. In a video from outside Kartik's house in Mumbai, the Luka Chuppi actor was seen stepping out of his house to greet the fan, who had cycled from Jhansi to Mumbai to meet him. In the video, Kartik Aaryan can be seen moving forward to shake hands with the fan just when the fan proceeds to touch his feet. Kartik Aaryan can then be seen posing with the fan and also offering him a glass of water.

Earlier this month, the actor treated his followers to a carousel of pictures that's got the internet talking about how youthful and fresh he looked. In the snaps, Kartik can be seen sporting a dapper look in a sharp black suit paired with a crisp white shirt, a black tie, and sleek black formal shoes. Alongside the post, Kartik Aaryan also acknowledged his "teenager" looks and playfully quipped, “College mein vapas admission lene ki soch raha hoon [Thinking of taking admission in college again.]"

Kartik Aaryan's fans wasted no time in sharing compliments as soon as he dropped the photos. One enthusiastic user exclaimed, "Aging Backwards!!!" while another playfully suggested, "Le lo admission vaise hi lagte Ho 18 Saal ke! [Please take admission. You look like an 18-year-old.]" Someone else chimed in, "College par nhi school par admission Lelo kyunki aap 33+ nhi bilkul 13+ lag rahe ho [Don't just think about college, take admission in school because you don't look 33+, more like 13+]." "Soft boiiiii era," read a comment.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani.