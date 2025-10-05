Karnataka State Film Awards: Rakshit Shetty To Archana Jois, See Full List Of Winners

The winners of the Karnataka State Film Awards 2021 were announced on Friday.

Directed by Raghu KM, Doddahatti Boregowda was awarded Best Film at the ceremony.

The awards, announced on Friday to celebrate excellence in Kannada cinema, also recognised 777 Charlie as Second Best Film and Bisilu Kudure as Third Best Film.

In the acting categories, Rakshit Shetty won Best Actor for his performance in 777 Charlie, while Archana Jois, known for KHGF, was named Best Actress for Mute.

The Best Supporting Actor honours went to Pramod (Ratnan Prapancha) and Umashree (Ratnan Prapancha) in the male and female categories, respectively.

See full list of winners here:

Best Film: Doddahatti Boregowda

Best Second Film: 777 Charlie

Best Third Film: Bisilu Kudire

Best Popular film: Yuvarathnaa

Best Children's film: Cake (Kishore Moodbidri)

Best debut director: Shankar H for Badava Rascal

Best Regional Film: Nada Peda Asha (Kodava)

Best Director: Prakash Cariappa (Nada Peda Asha)

Best Actor: Rakshit Shetty

Best Actress: Archana Jois

Best Supporting Actor: Pramod (Rathnan Prapancha)

Best Supporting Actress: Umashree (Rathnan Prapancha)

Best Story: Manjunath Muniyappa (Ombatthu Sullu Kathegalu)

Best Screenplay: Raghu KM (Doddahatti Boregowda)

Best Dialogue: Baraguru Ramachandrappa (Thayi Kastur Gandhi)

Best Cinematography: Bhuvanesh Prabhu (Amme Samsara - Konkani)

Best Music Director: Imtiaz Sultan (Bisilu Kudure)

Best Editing: Prateek Shetty (777 Charlie)

Best Child Actor: Master Athish Shetty (Cake)

Best Child Actress: Baby Bhairavi (Bhairavi)

Best Art Director: Ravi S (Bhajarangi 2 )

Best Lyricist: Nagarjun Sharma (777 Charlie)

Best Playback Singer Male: Aneesh Keshava Rao (Sri Jagannatha Dasaru)

Best Playback Singer Female: Sahana M Bharadwaj (Dandi)

Special Jury award: Bhairavi

Bet Costume Designer: Yogi G Raj (Bhajarangi 2)

Best Makeup: Shivakumar (Thayi Kastur Gandhi)

Upon receiving the award, Rakshit Shetty shared a post on X, expressing his gratitude, "Feeling grateful and humbled! 777 Charlie wins 4 State Awards.. 2nd Best Film, Best Actor, Best Editing & Best Lyricist. Heartfelt thanks to the jury, our amazing audience, and this incredible team@Kiranraj61 for his vision, Pratheek for the flawless editing, and @Nagarjunsharma2 for words that touched hearts (sic)."

In the writing categories, Manjunath Muniyappa won Best Story for 9 Sullu Kathegalu, Raghu KM received Best Screenplay for Doddahatti Boregowda, and Baraguru Ramachandrappa was awarded Best Dialogues for Thaayi Kasthur Gandhi.

