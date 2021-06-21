Karisma Kapoor's Prem Qaidi Throwback Is All About The 'Confidence Of A 17-Year-Old'

Karisma Kapoor in a throwback (courtesy therealkarismakapoor)

Guess how old Karisma Kapoor was when she stepped into Bollywood? She was all of 17 when she made her Bollywood debut with 1991 movie Prem Qaidi. Karisma Kapoor's Bollywood debut clocked 30 years on Monday and she marked the day with a cheeky post. Karisma Kapoor, who will celebrate her 47th birthday in just a few days, picked out an iconic scene from Prem Qaidi - one in which she sports a bikini - and shared it on Instagram. Tagging the production house, Karisma Kapoor revealed that her mood of the day matches the demeanor of her 17-year-old self. In a bunch of interesting hashtags, Karisma Kapoor added: "30 years of Prem Qaidi, confidence of a 17-year-old" and "grateful every day."

In Prem Qaidi, Karisma Kapoor co-starred with actor-producer Harish Kumar, who was just 15 then. The film was the Hindi remake of 1990 Telugu movie Prema Khaidi. Here's what Karisma Kapoor posted on Instagram:

With her entry in Bollywood, Karisma Kapoor broke the tradition which prohibited the Kapoor family's female members from joining showbiz. Karisma Kapoor became one of the top stars of the decade, starring in commercial hits such as Biwi No 1, Raja Babu, Raja Hindustani and Coolie No 1, and critically acclaimed films like Fiza and Zubeidaa. Her success shattered the Kapoor family taboo on women in films, and in 2012, Karisma's younger sister Kareena Kapoor made her debut with Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee. The rest is history. However, the Kapoor sisters have never co-starred in a film together.

Karisma Kapoor's acting career took a backseat after her wedding to businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003 - she played full-fledged roles in just two films after that. The former couple divorced in 2016. The 2020 web-show Mentalhood marked Karisma Kapoor's big comeback in acting.