Kareena Kapoor's Next Untitled Film With Meghna Gulzar Gets Prithviraj Sukumaran On Board

Kareena Kapoor is working with Raazi director Meghna Gulzar for her next film. The project, tentatively titled Daayra, earlier had Ayushmann Khurrana and also Sidharth Malhotra, according to an India Today report. But after both the actors left the project, the director got Prithviraj Sukumaran for the role. Reportedly based on a true story with disturbing details, this will be Meghna's first project since 2023's Sam Bahadur.

"After Ayushmann Khurrana and Sidharth Malhotra exited Daayra due to scheduling conflicts, Prithviraj was approached. He connected with the script and the film's message. His role is essential in driving the narrative, while Kareena's character will show her in a new light, exuding strength, vulnerability, and intuition. Prithviraj has heard the script and is very excited about it. However, he hasn't signed the film on dotted lines as yet," the publication mentioned citing its sources.

Prithviraj's last movie was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, where he played the antagonist against Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. He was also seen in Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, a movie based on the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin.

He is currently busy with his directorial project L2E: Empuraan, which is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. Mohanlal is set to reprise his role as Stephen Nedumpally in the sequel.

Kareena, on the other hand, had a blockbuster year with movies like Crew and the recently released Singham Again. She also had The Buckingham Murders this year.

