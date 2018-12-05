Kareena Kapoor Would Like To Star In A Web-Series But There Is A Condition

Kareena Kapoor at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Mumbai reception.

Kareena Kapoor, who is considered to be one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood, says that she would not mind being a part of a web-series. Adding that the content of the show should be "as wonderful as Sacred Games," reports news agency IANS. During a recent media interaction, when Kareena was asked if she would like to star in a web-series, the actress told IANS: "Well, if the content is as wonderful as Sacred Games, I'm quite sure I would." Speaking of the popularity of Netflix's Sacred Games, which also features her husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena said, "It's put India on a global map. The kind of content and the characters Saif and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have played... It's like a craze."

Though Saif Ali Khan has received critical acclaim for his performances in films such as Omkara and Parineeta, but according to Kareena Kapoor, her actor-husband received more "compliments" for his portrayal of a police officer named Sartaj Singh in Sacred Games than any of his films. "I do not think Saif has got so many compliments for a film the way he has got for the series... In India, to have such bold content has not been done before," said Kareena.

Kareena, who has been extremely experimental in terms of the roles that she has portrayed onscreen, said that as an actor, she wishes to do different things. She said, "As an actor I think I should do different things so that fans all over get to see me."

Kareena, who now hosts a show on radio, in a previous interview with news agency IANS, said that she wishes to be a part of content-driven projects, irrespective of the medium." The idea today is only about content - and being a part of good content, whether it is the web, cinema, stage or radio. I think today artists and actors are all about supporting content. I am just happy that I have got to try my hand... It's the first time for me. So, let's see... I would like to try different things till probably I am 70," IANS quoted Kareena as saying.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding. She has Karan Johar's Takht, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, in the pipeline.

She will also be seen in Good News, opposite Akshay Kumar.

(With inputs from IANS)