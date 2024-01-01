Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan And Their Kids Taimur-Jeh Welcome New Year In Style In Switzerland

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: kareenakapoor)

Kareena Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh rang in the new year in their own special way. Hours after welcoming 2024, the Udta Puanjab actress, who is currently holidaying with with her family in Switzerland, dropped mirror selfies of herself, Saif and the two little ones. In tyhe picture, we can see the family dressed in their party best, all ready for the new year celebrations. For the special night, Kareena Kapoor slipped into an ethnic ensemble. Saif Ali Khan looked dapper in a white tuxedo. In the first photo, Saif can be seen fixing his bowtie in front of a mirror. The caption on the post read, “Are you ready? We are.”

This was followed by a family photo where Saif and Kareena were seen posing while their elder son Taimur Ali Khan seemed busy styling his hair and the little one Jeh simply stared into the mirror. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote in the caption, “Framed 31-12-2023.”

See the posts below:

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor shared a LOL post on Instagram. "I'm at the stage of my life where I keep myself out of arguments. Even if you tell me 1+1 = 5, you're absolutely correct, enjoy," the post she shared read. Kareena captioned the post as "2024 Mantra."

On Thursday, the Udta Punjab actress treated her social media fans and followers to some picturesque shots from her holiday in the snow-capped Alps. In one picture, we can see Kareena staring out her window. She captioned the image as, "Chasing the light, 4 days to 2024." In the second image, she gave us a glimpse of the surrounding. Below the picture, she wrote, "find your light." The third picture featured Kareena Kapoor posing with her friend Natasha Poonawalla." She captioned the picture as "this is how we keep warm in the snow."

Take a look at the stories below:

The Heroine star has been a regular visitor to Gstaad in the Swiss Alps for her annual retreats with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, ever since their marriage in 2012.