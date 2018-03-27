Karan Paranjape, Jiggy From TV Show Dill Mill Gayye, Dies At 26 There is no official confirmation about how Karan Paranjape died but several media outlets are reporting that the actor suffered a heart attack

Share EMAIL PRINT Karan Paranjape is best known for playing Jignesh in Dill Mill Gayye (courtesy karanparanjape) New Delhi: Highlights Karan Paranjape was reportedly found dead in his apartment Karan Wahi mourned his co-star on Instagram "You will be missed, Jigs," he wrote Dill Mill Gayye, died in Mumbai at just 26. The actor's Dill Mill Gayye co-star Karan Wahi mourned Karan Paranjape on Instagram with a story. "You will be missed dear Jigs, rest in peace my friend," Karan Wahi wrote on Instagram, tagging the late actor's profile. Karan Paranjape was reportedly found dead by his mother at his Mumbai residence, according to



There cause of death has not been made public but media outlets are reporting that Karan Paranjape died in his sleep after suffering a heart attack.



Since the news broke, tweets mourning the actor have flooded timelines. "Karan Paranjape, Jiggy of #DMG passed away. May his soul RIP," read one tweet while another user remembered the actor like this: "RIP Karan Paranjape. Absolutely loved your comic timing alongside Barun Sobti as Raj in DMG. May God give strength to your family and friends."

Karan Paranjape Jiggy of #DMG passed away may his soul RIP — -Zarq- (@BeingZarq) March 26, 2018

#RIP@KaranParanjape Absolutely loved your comic timing alongside @BarunSobtiSays as Raj in #DMG May God give strength to your family and friends pic.twitter.com/fKJTA3xix8 — BarunsAdmirer (@MadihaSobtian) March 27, 2018



Apart from Karan Wahi, Karan Paranjape also co-starred with actors like Karan Singh Grover, Mohnish Bahl, Jennifer Winget, Shilpa Anand, Amit Tandon and Shweta Gulati in Dill Mill Gayye, which ran between August 2007 and October 2010. Karan had also featured as Jignesh or Jiggy in Sanjivani (which ran between 2002 and 2005) - the predecessor of Dill Mill Gayye.





