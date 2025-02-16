Karan Johar On Artificial Intelligence's Role In Cinema: "We Have To Live With It"

Artificial intelligence and its impact on professions in the entertainment industry have been a hot topic in Bollywood in recent years. Now, director-producer Karan Johar has shared his thoughts on AI.

During a media interaction hosted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Delhi, Karan spoke about storytelling, the digital revolution in filmmaking and the future of Indian cinema.

Opening up about artificial intelligence, KJo said, “AI is something that you cannot not embrace and develop and accept and let it. What AI stands for is artificial intelligence. Natural intelligence cannot go to waste. Organic intelligence can never go to waste. They are telling you they are self-admittedly artificial intelligence. We have to live with it."

Comparing artificial and human intelligence to canned and fresh orange juice, Karan Johar added, "If you have pure orange juice and you have canned orange juice, there is a difference. And yes, canned orange juice can take you to higher sales and you can do much more economically. But there is a purity to fresh orange juice. So we are fresh orange juice and we will never not be fresh orange juice.”

On the work front, Karan Johar announced a new film with Kartik Aaryan in December last year. Titled Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, the film is touted to be a romantic comedy.

Sharing the announcement video on Instagram, the filmmaker wrote, "Wrapped in romance, here comes the best Christmas gift ever from us to you! Starring Kartik Aaryan - Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is coming to cinemas in 2026. Directed by Sameer Vidwans."

The video opens with Kartik's voice in the background. He vents about his love life. The actor reflects on three past breakups, each leaving the woman heartbroken. Determined not to repeat the same mistakes, he vows to give his all to his fourth relationship.



Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri will be directed by Sameer Vidwans. It will open to theatres in 2026.