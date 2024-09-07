Kapil Sharma Postponed US Tour Because Of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, Says Rajiv Thakur

Comedian-actor Rajiv Thakur, who recently impressed fans and critics with his negative role in the IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack series, revealed that Kapil Sharma in whose show the actor can be seen making appearances, postponed his US tour to accommodate his shooting schedule for the web series. “It's all thanks to Kapil that I managed to do the show. The series team asked for my dates in June last year, which were already with him for our America tour. This is why I decided to say no but when Kapil got to know about it, he encouraged me to take up IC 814,” Rajiv told India Today.

“He told me, ‘Tu series kar, hum show push kar denge (you do the series, we will push the show)'. And that's how our show was postponed to July. I had already committed to him, so I would have rejected the show, but he pushed me, and I am thankful for that. This is what true friends do, isn't it?” the actor added.

He also revealed how Archana Puran Singh reacted when she finally watched the show. “Archana ji (Archana Puran Singh) was so happy, saying that my credit was long due. And when she watched the show she also posted a long note about us. I remember Kapil also watched the show late at night after a shoot and immediately messaged Anubhav sir. He called me the first thing the next morning and he sounded so happy and proud. I think this makes me so much happier,” he said.

On the work front, Rajiv Thakur will soon be a part of Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show 2.