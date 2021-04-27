Kannada Producer Ramu Dies Of COVID-19 At 52

Ramu was known for producing more than 30 films during his career (courtesy SRIMURALIII)

Kannada film producer Ramu, who was the husband of Kannada actress Malashree, died at a Bengaluru hospital on Monday battling COVID-19 - family sources confirmed to news agency PTI. He was 52. After testing positive for COVID-19 last week, Ramu was admitted to the Bengaluru hospital for experiencing breathlessness. Messages of condolence, mourning Kannada producer Ramu, poured in on social media from celebrities of the Kannada film industry. Actor Puneeth Rajkumar tweeted: "One of the most passionate Movie Producers of KFI, Ramu Sir is no more. RIP." Meanwhile, actress Harshika Poonacha tweeted: "Most passionate producer of our industry Ramu sir has left us. Rest in Peace sir."

Most shocking news ????

Miss you Ramu sir, You were a gem our industry has lost.

In his tweet, actor Srimurali wrote: "This is shocking, One of my earliest Producer's and a wonderful neighbor you were Ramu Sir and more than that a kind human. I cannot imagine what Mallakka and the kids are going through. KFI lost a fantastic producer today. I will miss you Sir. Rest in peace."

Mourning Ramu, fellow Kannada producer BA Raju tweeted: "Sandalwood got to witness a shocking news on Monday evening as noted Kannada film producer Ramu succumbed to Covid-19. He was being treated at M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru, where he breathed his last. Ramu was married to Kannada film Star Malashree. They have two children."

In a career spanning decades, Ramu backed more than 30 films from his production and distribution company Ramu Enterprises. Ramu was best known for producing Kannada blockbusters such as CBI Durga, Lockup Death, AK47, Ganga and Kalasipalya, among others.

(With PTI inputs)