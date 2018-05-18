Kangana Ranaut Laughs At Jim Sarbh's 'Rape Joke' And Twitter Is Disgusted

Highlights
- Twitter recalled how Kangana criticised Salman Khan's comment in 2016
- "Rape jokes are not funny. Rape is not a joke," read one comment
- Kangana and Jim Sarbh attended Cannes as ambassadors of the same brand
Here are some comments:
Video got deleted so uploading it again.— Od (@odshek) May 15, 2018
Woke queen Kangana seen laughing at a rape joke here along with Jim Sarbh. Kangana had previously called out Salman for an insensitive rape remark.pic.twitter.com/B1lpIqy0Kg
Dear Jim Sarbh/ Kangana Ranaut— (@karishmau) May 15, 2018
Rape jokes are not funny. Rape is NOT a joke. If you tell or laugh at jokes about rape you are a part of the problem. https://t.co/Pk5bSB9zCr
Jim Sarbh is cancelled.— Fuddu (@_shruti_singh_) May 15, 2018
One. He made a hideous joke and included a vital thing called 'Rape'
Two. he included 'prostitute' in that "I would rather be raped by 12 prostitutes..." are you freaking kidding me ? you just stated that they are as equal as Rapists ?
Go get a life man
In 2016, when Kangana was asked about Salman Khan's comment, she said in a press conference: "We all agree that it's a horrible thing to say, something that is extremely insensitive ... But let's not encourage that mentality where we want to point fingers at each other and want to feel greater by running people down by trolling them... So, like what Salim uncle says is right, that we are all sorry about it. It's not about an individual. We all collectively feel sorry for that thought process."
Jim Sarbh debuted in Bollywood in 2016 film Neerja and has also featured in Raabta.