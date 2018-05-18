Kangana Ranaut Laughs At Jim Sarbh's 'Rape Joke' And Twitter Is Disgusted

Jim Sarbh also invoked the 'Me Too' campaign, which is currently the centerstage for helping the survivors of sexual abuse

Written by | Updated: May 18, 2018 14:54 IST
Kangana Ranaut and Jim Sarbh at the Cannes Film Festival. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights

  1. Twitter recalled how Kangana criticised Salman Khan's comment in 2016
  2. "Rape jokes are not funny. Rape is not a joke," read one comment
  3. Kangana and Jim Sarbh attended Cannes as ambassadors of the same brand
Actors Kangana Ranaut and Jim Sarbh found themselves at the receiving end of criticism after a video of the "Padmaavat" actor making a joke on rape, which cracked up Kangana, went viral. The actors attended the 71st Cannes Film Festival as brand ambassadors of a liquor brand. A section of the Internet condemned Jim Sarbh's insensitive remark and called Kangana out for laughing at the joke when she had criticised Salman Khan's 'I used to feel like a rape victim' statement (in context of his film Sultan) in 2016. In his comment, Jim Sarbh also invoked the 'Me Too' campaign, which is currently the centerstage for helping the survivors of sexual abuse. "Rape jokes are not funny. Rape is not a joke. If you tell or laugh at jokes about rape you are a part of the problem,' wrote one angry Twitter user. Another user added: "Kangana laughs as Jim Sarbh jokes about rape at a Cannes event. Interesting thing was she once bashed popular star for using this word "Rape" and called that insensitive."

Here are some comments:
 
 
 

In 2016, when Kangana was asked about Salman Khan's comment, she said in a press conference: "We all agree that it's a horrible thing to say, something that is extremely insensitive ... But let's not encourage that mentality where we want to point fingers at each other and want to feel greater by running people down by trolling them... So, like what Salim uncle says is right, that we are all sorry about it. It's not about an individual. We all collectively feel sorry for that thought process."

Kangana Ranaut returned to Mumbai from Cannes earlier this week and has started filming Mental Hai Kya. Her film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is work-in-progress stage.

Jim Sarbh debuted in Bollywood in 2016 film Neerja and has also featured in Raabta.

