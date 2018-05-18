Kangana Ranaut Laughs At Jim Sarbh's 'Rape Joke' And Twitter Is Disgusted

Kangana Ranaut and Jim Sarbh at the Cannes Film Festival. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Twitter recalled how Kangana criticised Salman Khan's comment in 2016 "Rape jokes are not funny. Rape is not a joke," read one comment Kangana and Jim Sarbh attended Cannes as ambassadors of the same brand

Video got deleted so uploading it again.

Woke queen Kangana seen laughing at a rape joke here along with Jim Sarbh. Kangana had previously called out Salman for an insensitive rape remark.pic.twitter.com/B1lpIqy0Kg — Od (@odshek) May 15, 2018

Dear Jim Sarbh/ Kangana Ranaut

Rape jokes are not funny. Rape is NOT a joke. If you tell or laugh at jokes about rape you are a part of the problem. https://t.co/Pk5bSB9zCr — (@karishmau) May 15, 2018

Jim Sarbh is cancelled.

One. He made a hideous joke and included a vital thing called 'Rape'

Two. he included 'prostitute' in that "I would rather be raped by 12 prostitutes..." are you freaking kidding me ? you just stated that they are as equal as Rapists ?

Go get a life man — Fuddu (@_shruti_singh_) May 15, 2018