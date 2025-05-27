Kamal Haasan Almost Got Satyajit Ray To Do Music For <i>Pushpak</i>. Why It Didn't Happen

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kamal Haasan starred in the 1987 black comedy Pushpak. Haasan expressed regret over not securing Satyajit Ray for the film's music. Pushpak's silent format highlighted the importance of its background score.

Kamal Haasan who is currently busy promoting Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, spoke to India Today about the missed opportunity.

Kamal Haasan said, "We were on the very edge of contacting Mr Satyajit Ray to do music for Pushpak. We missed it and we still regret it. But then market pressures and we had to settle down and get the film done."

Precisely since Pushpak was a silent film, the background score and use of music in the film had a significant impact on the storytelling.

Speaking of how Satyajit Ray would have taken Pushpak to a whole new level with his contribution, Kamal Haasan added, "But that would have taken us places. He would have advised us and the fact that he didn't know this was happening out of earshot and he mentions Pushpak is that it truly is a missed opportunity. He would have worked."

"We were thinking he 'could have', but he would have worked because of the way I heard him talk about that one scene in Pushpak. He would have liked it and we missed an opportunity. This industry is full of lost opportunities like that," concluded the actor.

The 1987 Indian black comedy Pushpak was led by Kamal Haasan, along with Samir Khakhar, Tinu Anand, K S Ramesh, Amala, Farida Jalal, Pratap Potan, Lokanath, P L Narayana, and Ramya in key roles.

The film's plot revolves around an unemployed graduate whose path crosses with a drunk rich man who is unconscious. The story unravels when the graduate takes over the lifestyle of the drunk man after keeping him prisoner.

On the work front, Thug Life is all set to hit the theatres on June 5, 2025. The film also has Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, and Baburaj in key roles.