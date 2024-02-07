Kalki Koechlin's Aww-Dorable Birthday Wish For Her 'Pirate Mermaid Monster' Daughter Sappho

Image was shared by Kalki Koechlin (courtesy: kalkikanmani)

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star Kalke Koechlin's birthday wish for her daughter Sappho might be the cutest thing on Instagram today. On her little one's 4th birthday, mom Kalki treated her Instagram fans and followers to super adorable pictures of the birthday girl. Sharing the images, Kalki wrote, "Happy birthday my pirate mermaid monster." The Gully Boy star's comment section exploded as soon as she uploaded the post. Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Happy birthday," below the post while Kalki's Ek Thi Daayan co-star Huma Qureshi dropped a heart emoji below the post.

A few days back, Kalki shared an Instagram post in which she offered some post-diving glimpses. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. The carousel contained several images of the couple enjoying their day by the waters, of them interacting with the local residents and a glimpse of their delicious meal. Sharing some glimpses of the fun times, Kalki Koechlin wrote: “Who knew deep dives and perfect days exist off the coast of Maharashtra. Thank you, friends, you know who you are.” Comments indicate that Kalki and Guy are vacationing in the picturesque location of Sindhudurg, Maharashtra.

In the images, both Guy and Kalki are seen dressed in swimming gear. In response, singer-actress Monica Dogra said, “So sweet!!! I wanna know where this is….” Radhika Apte and Sayani Gupta dropped heart emojis.

Kalki and Guy are parents to a daughter Sappho. Last year, the actress spoke about the challenges of motherhood, earning praise for her nuanced and relatable take on the subject. Kalki Koechlin, in an interview with SheThePeople, spoke about the separation anxiety she felt while working on her first film after giving birth. In the video, she says, "(For) the first film after I become a mother, the day before the shoot. It was really late at night; she was not letting go of me. She was holding on like a koala bear! I sat her down and I said, ‘Listen, I really want to do this film. It means a lot to me. I love you very much and I will be there every morning and every night for you. But in the middle, you've got to let me go and you've got to be with the nanny.'”

Kalki Koechlin was previously married to filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap from 2011 to 2015. Kalki is best known for her work in projects such as Made in Heaven, Sacred Games, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, among others.