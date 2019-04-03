Kalank: Varun Dhawan Was Asked About Replacing Shah Rukh Khan In The Film. His Reaction

Varun Dhawan photographed at the trailer launch of Kalank.

Varun Dhawan interacted with the media at the trailer launch of Kalank in Mumbai on Wednesday, wherein he spoke about replacing Shah Rukh Khan in the film, SRK's reaction to the film's teaser and more. The period drama, which features Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, was earlier supposed to feature Shah Rukh in the lead role. When Varun was asked about replacing the Zero actor in the film, he told news agency PTI: "Honestly, I never spoke to him on how I should approach the role. I was aware that Shah Rukh sir and the other star cast was supposed to do the film. At that time, Karan was going to direct it and Mr Yash Johar was producing it."

During the trailer launch, Varun not only spoke about stepping into Shah Rukh's shoes, he also talked about Shah Rukh's reaction to the teaser of Kalank. "He had seen the teaser and I had asked him for his opinion. He had some good things to say about that. He was happy too when I told him I applied 'soorma (kohl)," PTI quoted Varun as saying. The 31-year-old actor added, "He smiled at me and said good, you're working hard and doing these roles. These are roles that will get you closer to the audience."

The Judwaa 2 actor also spoke about how Karan Johar was supposed to direct the film. However, he decided to back out after the death of his father Yash Johar. During the interaction, Varun revealed that he had never imagined that he would be a part of the magnum opus. "Abhishek had told me how Karan narrated the story to him. At that time, no one would've imagined that he will direct it someday and I will act in it," PTI quoted Varun Dhawan as saying.

Kalank is a period drama directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is set in the Forties and it slated to release on April 17 this year.

With inputs from PTI

