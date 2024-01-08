Kajol Can't Stop Gushing Over Daughter Nysa's New Pics In A Lehenga: 'Pretty In Pink'

Image was shared on Instagram.(courtesy: kajol)

Bollywood actress Kajol is a doting mother and her latest Instagram post featuring daughter Nysa stands as proof. On Monday, the My Name Is Khan actress dropped some stunning pictures of her firstborn in a marvelous pink lehenga. She kept the caption simple and sweet. It read, "Pretty in pink from the age of two till 20 .. still loving it! Thank u MM." As soon as the post was up, Kajol's friends and fans flooded her Instagram feed with praises for Nysa. Many also compared her to her mom Kajol. A user wrote, "She has your smile," while another gushed, "God bless how lovely is she looking."

See what Kajol posted below:

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with NDTV's Arun Singh, Kajol talked about how her daughter Nysa deals with the paparazzi and also shared the first time Nysa was papped, which resulted in her crying. Recalling the incident which took place in Jaipur when Nysa was two years old, Kajol told NDTV, "It was when Nysa was two years old. We had gone to Jaipur and at that time we did not travel with security. The paparazzi came, 20-25 of them came and surrounded us and started yelling. Nysa burst out crying at that time. She was only 2. I just picked her up and just walked straight into the car. I told her that these people mean you no harm, it's just their work so don't worry about it. If you have noticed I have kept my children away from it."

On being asked if Kajol gave any tips to Nysa on how to deal with the paparazzi, the My Name Is Khan actress said, "They have learnt through experience. Whatever they have learnt through experience cannot be greater than whatever I teach them."

Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the sets of Hulchul and later got married in the year 1999. They welcomed son Yug in 2010 and are also parents to a daughter named Nysa, who they welcomed in 2003.