<i>Kaalidhar Laapata</i>: First Look Poster Of Abhishek Bachchan's Next Film Out Now

After Housefull 5, Abhishek Bachchan is set for his next OTT release with Kaalidhar Laapata. Directed by Madhumita, the film also features Daivik Bhagela and Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles. The emotional drama will release on Zee5 on July 4, 2025.

On Thursday, Abhishek Bachchan shared Kaalidhar Laapata's first-look poster on Instagram.

The poster featured the actor sitting on the branch of a tree with a young boy. He sported a full beard and wore a checkered shirt with white pants. The duo is seen smiling and enjoying each other's company.

In the caption, Abhishek wrote, "Charchaon par ab full stop [Let's put a full stop on discussions!] Sometimes, getting lost isn't a detour; it's where the real story begins. Full of dreams, twists, and the people who make it worth it. #KaalidharLaapata premieres 4th July, only on #ZEE5."

Have a look here:

Set against the backdrop of rural India, Kaalidhar Laapata revolves around an ageing man who decides to elope after learning about his family's plan to abandon him.

His life takes a dramatic turn when he meets Ballu, a lively eight-year-old orphan whose infectious enthusiasm and curiosity rekindles Kaalidhar's passion for living. Together, they embark on a spontaneous road trip, tackling a series of adventures and checking off bucket-list experiences on the way.

The film has been bankrolled by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banners of Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment.

In addition to Kaalidhar Laapata, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in Raja Shivaji, directed by Riteish Deshmukh. The film will feature Riteish in the titular role as the legendary Shivaji Maharaj with a star-studded supporting cast including Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte.