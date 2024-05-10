Jyotika's Srikanth Reviewed By Husband Suriya: 'Your Presence Makes Everything Around So Real'

A still from Srikanth. (courtesy: YouTube)

Suriya gave a roaring shout out to wife Jyotika's new filmSrikanth. In his X (earlier known as Twitter) post on Friday, Suriya reviewed the film and he wrote, "Srikanth the film is a beautiful rollercoaster ride that'll make us laugh cry and realise how one person can achieve so many things in life." About the film's lead actor Rajkummar Rao's performance, Suriya wrote, "Respect Rajkummar Rao for his sincere efforts and Tushar Hiranandani, Nidi and T-Series congrats." He added, "And Jyotika, the kind of stories you're part of is always too special Jo! Your presence makes everything around you so real! It's an important film guys, do watch with your kids. In cinemas from today."

This is what Suriya posted for Jyotika:

.#Srikanth the film is a beautiful rollercoaster ride that'll make us laugh cry & realise how one person can achieve so many things in life! #Respect@RajkummarRao for his sincere efforts & #TusharHiranandani, Nidi & @Tseries congrats! & #Jyotika the kind of stories you're part... pic.twitter.com/zz2HPh4gw3 — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) May 10, 2024

Suriya and Jyotika, co-stars of films like Poovellam Kettuppar, Uyirile Kalanthathu, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Maayavi, June R and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, got married in the year 2006. They are parents to a daughter named Diya and son Dev.

Srikanth opened to stellar reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "The lead actor (Rajkummar Rao) has exceptional support from Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar - both are epitomes of restraint in keeping with the sustained balanced timbre of the drama."

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth features Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar, Jameel Khan in pivotal roles and it is based on the life of industrialist Srikanth Bolla.