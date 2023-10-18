Just Janhvi Kapoor And Tiger Shroff Dancing To Hum Aaye Hain, Setting The Internet Ablaze

Tiger Shroff shared this reel. (Courtesy: tigerjackieshroff )

Hey folks, our mid-week just got better after feasting eyes upon dynamic duo Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor's dance moves to Ganapath song Hum Aaye Hain. The peppy track, featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon from their upcoming film Ganapath, released earlier this month and has been topping the charts ever since. On Wednesday, actress Janhvi Kapoor joined Tiger Shroff and matched steps with him to the song and the internet is thrilled. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "This stunner showing me how its done! Koi pooche toh batana, Janhvi Kpaoor aur hum aye hai." The video received big love from Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff, who dropped heart emojis. One fan wrote, "super," while another gushed, "Hum aye hain song lit."

Take a look at the post below:

ICYMI, watch the trailer of Ganapath below:

Kriti Sanon, who will be seen in the action film Ganapath, will be seen using nunchuks as her weapon. Her prep session video was shared by the makers on YouTube a few days back. The video was titled "Jassi Knows It All. Behind The Scenes." Jassi is the name of Kriti's character in the film. In the video, Kriti Sanon says, "I have been dying to do action on screen. I was supposed to use nunchuks as my main weapon. This is the first time I'm doing action ever but I knew I had a very long way to go. With every weapon you have to make sure you really really master the art of using it."

Check out the BTS video from Kriti Sanon's prep here:

In Ganapath, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff are set to share screen space once again after the 2014 film Heropanti, which marked their Bollywood debuts. The film has been written and directed by Vikas Bahl and it has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani. The film is slated to release in theatres this Dussehra, on October 20.