Just Bobby Deol Living His 'Animal-Print Moment'. Pic Courtesy: Son Dharam

Bobby Deol shared this image. (courtesy: iambobbydeol)

Bobby Deol is a big fan of animal prints. Don't believe us? Check out the actor's latest Instagram post. Recently, Bobby Deol shared a series of pictures on social media. In the snapshots, he is seen wearing a black and white animal print shirt. He accessorised his look with a silver chain. Bobby Deol looked handsome in a man bun. These pictures, in particular, are special to the actor as they were clicked by his son Dharam Deol.

Captioning the pictures on Instagram, Bobby Deol wrote, Can't resist a good #animal print moment especially when Dharam is my personal paparazzo! Picture credits: #dharamdeol" Take a look at the post here.

As soon as he dropped the post, several fans flooded the comment by praising Dharam's photography skills. Many also complimented Bobby Deol's look. A fan wrote, "Bobby Deol sir and animal prints are my favourite love story." Another one commented, "It seems like Bobby sir can't get over animal (his recent film) hahaha."

While a fan wrote, "Wow. Dharam is a surely a nice photographer," a comment read, "Dharam so good. You made you dad look even more handsome." An Instagram user also wrote, "Awesome click. So talented. Our dharam." Yet another one commented, "Probably Dharam can't resist clicking Bobby either."

For the unversed, Bobby Deol married Tanya Deol in 1996. The couple are parents to two sons - Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol.

On the professional front, Bobby Deol was last seen in Animal. The film was a huge hit and earned Rs 900 crore at the box office. It also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.