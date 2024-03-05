Just Alia Bhatt Slaying In Black At A Gucci Event

Alia Bhatt attended a Gucci event

Alia Bhatt exuded boss lady vibes as she walked in style at the red carpet of a Gucci event in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The actress, who happens to be Gucci's global brand ambassador, attended the event, wearing a classy all black pant suit, which she teamed with a statement neck piece. For the unversed, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star was announced the first Indian ambassador for the iconic fashion house last year and ever since, the actress has been spotted events of Gucci in India or abroad. See her look from tonight below:

Besides Alia Bhatt, many other celebs braced the event with their presence. Rakul Preet Singh, who got married to producer Jackky Bhagnani in a dreamy Goa wedding arrived at the event in a glittering jacket and skirt. Athiya Shetty wore an all-black ensemble for the event. Radhika Madan also marked her presence at the event in a white and red dress. Vedang Raina, who is all set to star opposite Alia Bhatt in Jigra, walked the red carpet of the Gucci event in a white shirt and trousers.

See some more pictures from last night:

In a post from last year, Alia Bhatt spoke about the collaboration with Gucci. She said, “I am honoured to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci's legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I'm looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together.” In the pics attached to the post, Alia is seen wearing a peach colour shirt with a high waist skirt and the signature Gucci belt. Replying to the post, Karan Johar wrote, “Proud…Proud…Proud.” Alia's mom, veteran actress Soni Razdan said, “Amazing news congratulations darling.” Janhvi Kapoor dropped red hearts and fire emojis under the post. Anushka Sharma and Vaani Kapoor followed suit.

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Jigra.