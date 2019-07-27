Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut And Rajkummar Rao's Film Gets A Slow Start

Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Judgementall Hai Kya, starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, which opened to rave reviews on Friday, got a slow start at the ticket window, reported Box Office India. The film's net collection on the opening day was Rs 4.50 crore, which Box Office India says, "is not good but is not bad also." The report also stated that the film's overall success depends on its performance in Metro cities. "The film is going to depend on the metros as business outside them is very poor but the film has a chance from this start depending on what happens over the weekend and especially Monday. The weekend has to show big growth to keep it in the race till Monday," Box Office India stated.

Judgementall Hai Kya is a psychological thriller produced by Ekta Kapoor and written by Kanika Dhillon. The film opened along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon's Arjun Patiala, which collected lesser than the Prakash Kovelamudi-directed film. In addition, last week's release Disney's live-action film The Lion King and two-week-old Super 30 (starring Hrithik Roshan), are also going strong at the box office, giving the new releases a tough time.

Reviewing Judgementall Hai Kya for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee described the film as a "zany psychological drama" and he added that 'Rajkummar Rao is ideal foil to livewire Kangana Ranaut' in the movie. He gave the film three stars out of five.

Judgementall Hai Kya also stars Amyra Dastur, Satish Kaushik and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles.

