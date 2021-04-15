Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Break Off Engagement: 'We Are Better As Friends'

Singer Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were together for almost four years.

Highlights Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged in 2019

"We wish the best for each other," they said in a statement

Last year, they bought a home in Miami

Singing sensation Jennifer Lopez and New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez have confirmed their split in exclusive statements to international publications People and Today. The former couple, who got engaged in 2019, shared a joint statement with the foreign media on Thursday, saying they intend to share a cordial rapport going even after parting ways, and that they will continue to be part of joint businesses and professional engagements: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

In their statement, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez added: "We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support." Jennifer Lopez is mom to daughter Emme Maribel Muniz and son Maximilian David Muniz - they are JLo's kids with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Alex Rodriguez has daughters Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Last month, it was reported that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were headed towards a split, when the couple dismissed such speculation and issued a joint statement to US media: "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things."

