Jennifer Aniston Remembers Friends Co-Star Matthew Perry In A Moving Post: 'You Always Made My Day'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: jenniferaniston)

Actor Jennifer Aniston paid a heartfelt tribute to her Friends co-star Matthew Perry days after the news of his sudden death shook the entire nation. On Wednesday, the Just Go with It star, shared some throwback pictures and a snippet from one of their scenes together in the series Friends, alongside a moving note. In her long and emotional post, Jennifer talked about the bond the two co-stars shared and how the actor "loved to make people laugh." She also shared a screenshot of one of the texts she received from her friend Matty, days before his death. The text, as Jennifer herself claimed, said it all.

Jennifer Aniston in her post wrote, "Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh' he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard."

She contInued, "In the last couple weeks, I've been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I'll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…)."

Jennifer signed off the post with a famous phrase by Mathew Perry. It read, "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “could you BE any crazier?” Rest little brother. You always made my day."

For the unversed, Jennifer played the role of Rachel Green in the sitcom which ran from 1994 to 2004.

Take a look at her post below:

Prior to Jennifer, Matt LeBlanc, who played the role of Joey, Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller also posted their tribute for their friend.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites," red an excerpt from Courteney Cox's post.

Read the full post here:

The actress' statement comes a few hours after fellow 'Friends' co-star Matt LeBlanc shared his own heartfelt message about Mr Perry. The 56-year-old actor in an emotional tribute shared a carousel of photos of the pair on the sitcom's set. "Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among my favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend," he wrote in the caption.

See what he posted for Mathew:

On October 31, the cast of the show released a joint statement and said that they were "utterly devastated" by the loss of one of their own.

It read, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.'' The five reportedly all attended Perry's private funeral in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The actor was found dead at his Los Angeles home last month at the age of 54.