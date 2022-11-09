Jaya Bachchan-Abhishek, Salman Khan And Kajol Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Uunchai Screening

Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan and Kajol at Uunchai screening.

The makers of Uunchai,starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, hosted a special screening in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. The event was attended by several A-listers, including Jaya Bachchan, who arrived with her son Abhishek, Salman Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Rakesh Roshan and others. Big B was MIA from the special screening. Jaya Bachchan looked beautiful in a green saree as she happily posed with Anupam Kher at the event. Abhishek was also pictured happily talking to Boman Irani and other celebs at the event. Salman Khan hugged his friend and Uunchai director Sooraj Barjatya and happily posed with him at the event. Anupam Kher's mother Dulari Kher and his brother Raju Kher were also spotted at the event. Mahima Chaudhry arrived with her daughter Aryana at the screening. The movie also stars Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika in pivotal roles.

Take a look at pictures from the Uunchai screening:

Jaya Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani posed for the paparazzi.

Kajol posed with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

Madhuri Dixit looked pretty in a golden ensemble.

Uunchai stars posed with Rani Mukerji.

Uunchai stars Sarika and Parineeti Chopra were pictured at the screening.

Uunchai stars posed with Shehnaaz Gill.

Mahima Chaudhry arrived with her daughter Aryana at the Uunchai screening.

Salman Khan posed with Uunchai director Sooraj Barjatya at the screening.

Akshay Kumar posed with Uunchai Team.

Anupam Kher and Boman Irani with Abhishek Bachchan.

Anupam Kher posed with mom Dulari Kher and brother Raju Kher.

Rakesh Roshan posed with Uunchai stars.

Boman Irani and Anupam Kher posed with Shakti Kapoor.

Anupam Kher and Boman Irani with Johnny Lever and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Uunchai, helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, is an adventure drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika. The film based on friendship will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.