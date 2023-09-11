Jawan: Why Shah Rukh Khan Ensured Priyamani Danced Next To Him In Zinda Banda - 'She Is My Dance Teacher'

Image shared on X. (Courtesy: SRKUniverse)

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan is trending big time and for all the right reasons. While the film continues to rule over the box office and people's hearts, actress Priyamani, who plays an integral role in Jawan, revealed how Shah Rukh Khan ensured she danced next to him in the foot-tapping track Zinda Banda. Talking to Connect FM Canada, the Family Man star said that on noticing Priyamani dancing behind him during the rehearsals of Zinda Banda, Shah Rukh Khan spoke to the song's choreographer Shobi Master and Jawan director Atlee to ensure that she dances beside him in the song so he can follow her lead if he misses a step. The Pathaan star also informed the Jawan director that Priymani has been his "dance teacher" since they worked together in the chartbuster song One Two Three Four from the 2013 film Chennai Express.

Priyamani told Connect FM Canada, "He said, ‘What are you doing behind me?' I said, ‘I don't know, sir. They've placed me behind you. This is what they said.' He said, ‘No,' and took my hand, caught my shoulder and made me stand next to him. He told Shobi master and Atlee sir that, ‘I want this girl to stand next to me. I don't care what the choreography is. I don't get anything. She is my dance teacher right from Chennai Express. I don't care even if I go wrong. I'm going to look at her only and we're going to do so."

Priyamani also revealed that throughout the song, the Pathaan actor sought out her guidance in performing his steps. “So every step he used to ask me, ‘Tell me how you do.' I said, ‘Sir, the hand is like this, the leg is like that and we have to just move this way. If you notice in the song, Sanya (Malhotra) is on his right and I'm on his left. So, he always wanted us to be next to him,” she added.

Coming to box office numbers, the film collected ₹ 71.63 crore on Sunday, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The total earning of the film now stands at 252.08 cr.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote: "#jawan is beyond historic… rewrites record books… highest *single day* and *extended opening weekend* [4 days] ever [#hindi films]… smashes *all* records… thu 65.50 cr, fri 46.23 cr, sat 68.72 cr, sun 71.63 cr. Total: ₹ 252.08 cr. #hindi. #india biz. #boxoffice #jawancreateshistory."

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, Jawan also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover.