Jawan Trailer: Alia Bhatt Responds To That Viral Dialogue - 'Aur Poori Duniya Ko Chahiye Sirf SRK'

She is not in the film but a dialogue featuring her name has been making a buzz on the Internet throughout the day. She is none other than Alia Bhatt. Ever since the Jawan trailer dropped today, Alia Bhatt has been making headlines as Jawan "wants" her. In the trailer of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan aka Jawan is asked, "What do you want?" Seated in a train, Jawan replies, "Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt (I want Alia Bhatt)." The dialogue has been garnering solid fanbase on the Internet. Many celebs from the fraternity already heaped praises on the power-packed trailer. But we have been waiting for Alia Bhatt's response and she's here. Sharing the trailer of Jawan on her Instagram story, Alia wrote in the caption, "Aur poori duniya ko chahiye sirf SRK!!!" Tagging Shah Rukh Khan, Alia wrote, "What a fabulous fabulous trailer. 7th September is toooooo far away...."

ICYMI, here's the trailer of Jawan. Sharing it on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Of Justice & A Jawan.Of Women & their Vengeance.Of a Mother & A Son.And of course, a lot of Fun!!!Ready Ahhh!!!"

Here are some tweets that the Internet has shared about Alia Bhatt dialogue:

"Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt" literary came out of the syllabus," a user wrote.

“Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt” literary came out of the syllabus 😭😭#AliaBhatthttps://t.co/PH0V4nWy5L — H E L L 🇱🇰 (@__hell__00) August 31, 2023

"Us SRK Sir, us. We all want Alia Bhatt," wrote a user sharing the scene from the trailer.

Alia Bhatt shares special bond with Shah Rukh Khan. They feature together in Dear Zindagi. Alia Bhatt also co-produced Darlings with Shah Rukh's productions. Alia revealed how Shah Rukh Khan gave her tutorials on lips-sync for Rocky Aur Rani Kiii Prem Kahaani at the success bash of the movie.

Meanwhile, Jawan has a steller cast. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover.