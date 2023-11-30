Jawan Child Actor Seeza Saroj Mehta On First Day Of Shoot With Shah Rukh Khan: 'Offered Me Chocolate'

Still from a video on X. (courtesy: UrbanAsian)

Child actor Seeza Saroj Mehta, who impressed fans and critics with her stellar performance in Jawan, recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, talked about her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan. Talking about her first day of shoot, the little one said, "I got scared on the first day of the shoot as I didn't know where and how Shah Rukh uncle would come, and when I looked back, he was standing there. He asked my name and asked, 'Do you know me?' I said no."

The 8-year-old continued, "I asked Shah Rukh uncle, 'Can I see his vanity from inside?' So he took me inside and offered me chocolate. I asked my mom if I could take it, and then took it from him. Jab bhi mein ache ache scenes karti thi toh Atlee uncle also used to give me chocolates."

For the unversed, Seeza Saroj Mehta played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's step-daughter in Jawan.

Besides SRK, the little one also spoke fondly of actress Ridhi Dogra. She said, "Ridhi didi was the most fun as we used to play and enjoy a lot together on the sets."Mujhe yeh nahi pata tha ki vo (actor Nayanthara) famous thi and Shah Rukh uncle ka bhi nahi pata tha ki vo famous hain."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is having a blissful year on the professional front. He delivered two super duper hits Pathaan and Jawan which have minted more than two thousand crores at the box office. The two films smashed many records. Fans are waiting to see whether Shah Rukh Khan can retain his midas touch with Dunki or not. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release on Christmas this year. It is SRK's first project with Rajkumar Hirani.