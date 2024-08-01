Jasmin Bhasin On Her Corneal Damage: "Because Of The Pain, I Had Lost My Appetite"

Jasmin Bhasin, who recently underwent an eye treatment following corneal damage, has opened up about her experience with Hindustan Times. “I am so relieved because I cannot explain the pain I was in. I was living in discomfort from July 17 till Sunday last week. I had bad pain. To sleep at night, the doctor had prescribed sleeping pills as there are no painkillers for this condition. It used to be difficult for me. And the recovery would only happen at night because my eyes would be shut.”

The 34-year-old continued, “Because of the pain, I had lost my appetite, but it's back and I am enjoying my food again. I will enjoy my regular routine, though I have to take it easy with my right eye. I am relieved I can start working out, completing my meetings. I have a hectic schedule of travel and shoots coming up, so I want to be fit and fine. Hopefully, I will have a week or 10 days to recover fully.”

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Jasmin shared her ordeal in detail. Jasmin told ETimes, "I was in Delhi for an event on July 17, for which I was getting ready. I don't know what was wrong with my lenses, but after I wore them, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually got worse. I wanted to rush to a doctor, but since it was a work commitment, I decided to attend the event and then go to the doctor. I wore sunglasses at the event, and the team helped me manage things because, after a point, I couldn't see anything.

Jasmin Bhasin worked in serials like Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, Tashan-e-Ishq. She also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Bigg Boss 14. Jasmin Bhasin made her debut with the Tamil film Vaanam. She acted in films like Karoodpathi, Beware of Dogs, Dillunnodu, Ladies & Gentlemen, to name a few.