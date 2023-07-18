Janhvi Kapoor, Tamannaah And Pooja Hegde Lead Celeb Roll Call At Bawaal Screening

Tamannaah, Pooja Hegde and others at Bawaal screening.

It was star-studded in Mumbai as some of the biggest names in Bollywood took time out from their busy schedules to attend the screening of the upcoming film Bawaal. The stars were dressed in their festive best as they walked the red carpet of the film headlined by Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The lead pair of the film were clicked on the red carpet, looking absolutely stunning. Janhvi Kapoor slipped into a beautiful shimmery dress for the evening while Varun Dhawan complemented her in a black suit. The on-screen couple also posed in style for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

Take a look at their OOTN:

Besides their friends, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's family also attended the screening to cheer their loved ones. Varun Dhawan was pictured with his wife Natasha Dalal on the red carpet while Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor and brother Arjun Kapoor arrived in style for the screening. Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a blue suit while Khushi Kapoor stole the show in a lovely white gown.

Actresses Tamannaah, Pooja Hegde, Triptii Dimri, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi added glamour to the evening in their festive finery. Take a look at their outfits for the night:

Huma Qureshi posed adorably with his brother Saqib Saleem as the duo were spotted on the red carpet of the film screening.

Director Karan Johar, who has worked in Varun Dhawan as a Student Of The Year, was also spotted at the party in a stylish suit. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi marked his presence at the event in an all-black outfit.

Earlier in the day, Janhvi Kapoor treated her fans to some pictures of her look for the big screening night. Sharing the snaps, Janhvi simply wrote, "Bawaal."

Take a look at her post:

At the trailer launch event, Varun Dhawan shared his experience of working with Nitesh Tiwari. “When you're in a field for a very long time, you often overlook the simple things... Things that got you to the party in the first place. It's just about getting these simple things correct,” the actor was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Bawaal has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will be available for streaming on Prime Video from July 21st.