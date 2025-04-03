Amid Dating Rumours, Khushi Kapoor And Vedang Raina Arrive In Jamnagar Together To Celebrate Shikhar Pahariya's Birthday

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are rumoured to be dating. The couple was recently spotted at the Jamnagar airport in Gujarat. They were joined by Khushi's sister Janhvi, father Boney Kapoor and BFF Muskan Chanana.

In a video shared on Instagram, Khushi and Vedang are seen exiting the airport. Dressed in an all-white co-ord set, Khushi carries her pet dog in her arms. Vedang picked a brown shirt with a white vest and jeans for his airport outing. FYI: The Kapoor family and Vedang are in Jamnagar to celebrate Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya's birthday.

Earlier in February, Vedang Raina attended the special screening of Khushi Kapoor's film, Loveyapa. At the event, the actor was asked whether the movie was going to be a “hit”, and his priceless reaction stole the spotlight. A video of the conversation was dropped on Instagram.

In the clip, Vedang patiently posed for the paparazzi. A few seconds later, one of the photographers asked the actor, “Khushi ji ki movie hit hai? (Is Khushi's movie a hit)?” To this, Vedang replied without hesitation, “Bilkul hit hai (Of course, it is a hit).” After a brief conversation, Vedang headed inside the venue. Read the full story here.

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor made their acting debut in the Netflix film, The Archies. Since then, the two have been spotted together on numerous occasions.

Last year, Vedang joined Khushi for her father Boney Kapoor's birthday celebration. The rumoured couple even made an appearance at Khushi's friend's wedding in February 2025.

On the work front, Vedang Raina was last seen in Jigra, alongside Alia Bhatt.

Khushi, on the other hand, was seen in Nadaaniyan opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan.