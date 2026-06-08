Seattle’s First Ever Pride Gala Set To Bring Stars, Awards And Big Purpose Together

A Seattle-based community health group called Lifelong is preparing to host its first Pride Gala as Pride Month gets closer. The event is planned as a fundraiser to improve access to healthcare and food services for LGBTQ+ people and others in need.

Guests will attend a cocktail reception followed by a three course dinner. The evening will also include live performances from Jake Shears of Scissor Sisters, singer Macy Gray and Miz Cracker.

Along with performances, actress and activist Laverne Cox will receive the Lifelong Pride in Action Award for improving representation and visibility. Chris Olsen will be honoured as LGBTQ+ Change Maker of the Year.

In a statement, Jake Shears said, “For me, queer joy is the definition of Pride, so I am thrilled to return to Seattle and support a hometown legacy nonprofit that is making a difference in the lives of over 8,000 Washingtonians.

“I've always tried to bring queer culture into the mainstream in a way that feels joyful and unapologetic, and I think a Pride event like this gives the community a chance to celebrate itself in a bigger, more elevated way.”

Laverne Cox shared that Pride is about people coming together and working as one group for change. She said she feels proud to be part of an event that focuses on these values.

She also said she is thankful that her work to support LGBTQ+ voices and stories is getting noticed. Cox added that she is thankful to Lifelong for recognising what she has done and the difference it has made.

Chris Olsen added that being open and honest about his identity in front of a large audience has helped start conversations and improve understanding about LGBTQ+ people.

The Pride Gala will be held on June 13 in downtown Seattle and will be hosted by celebrity stylist Brad Goreski.