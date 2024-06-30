Jaideep Ahlawat On His Physical Transformation For Maharaj: 'Challenging'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: jaideepahlawat)

The Raazi actor Jaideep Ahlawat shed 27 pounds to slip into the shoes of a godman in the Netflix film Maharaj, backed by YRF Entertainment. Now, in a chat with Puja Talwar, he revealed that undergoing the process was not an easy journey. “The body transformation was physically very challenging. I was not working out for almost a year, after the lockdown, I was very heavy. It was difficult and painful. Thanks to Prajwal Sir, my trainer, director Sidharth P Malhotra and everybody who believed that I could do that."

“This man thinks very differently. He feels everyone is petty in front of him. He has this belief. He doesn't get angry on petty things. It was challenging because I had to convince myself to understand that man's thought process, and whatever he is doing… I had to believe it and make it convincing for myself first and then make it convincing for the audience. I could do it thanks to my director, my writer and my costume designer,” he added.

A few days back, Jaideep took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from his Maharaj shoot days. He showed how he lost close to 26 kgs for the role in just five months. “From 109.7 Kg. to 83 Kg. in 5 month. That's the Physical Transformation for the Role of Maharaj. Thank you Prajwal Sir for believing in me @prajwal7542,” Jaideep wrote in his post.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Maharaj also features Sharvari and Shalini Pandey.