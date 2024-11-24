On 42nd Birthday, Celina Jaitly Expresses Gratitude For Her Life, Looks Forward To A Brighter Future: "The Best Is Yet To Come"

First, let us take a moment and wish Celina Jaitly a very happy birthday. The actress turns 42 today. On the special day, Celina has shared a picture of herself on Instagram. Here, she is striking a cool pose for the lens. Along with the picture, she wrote, “As I stand at the cusp of another milestone, I can't help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here. A Miss India crown, a Miss Universe runner-up win, 25 films, 36 brand endorsements, 108 top magazine covers, two sets of twin babies blessings, a Filmfare award, the Harvey Milk Foundation's Lilla Watson award, a United Nations ambassadorship, and countless unforgettable moments later… here I am.”

Celebrating her achievements, Celina Jaitly added, “Each achievement, each experience, and each challenge has shaped me into the woman I am today—a woman grateful for the past and excited for what lies ahead. #Today marks not just another birthday but the first day of my evolution into a new version of me. Stay tuned, because the best is yet to come!”

The picture has spread like wildfire on social media. Fans have showered love on their favourite actress. The comments section is flooded with heartwarming birthday greetings. As per the Geo tag, the picture was clicked in Austria.

Now, take a look at the picture we are talking about:

Wait, there is more. Celina Jaitly also shared a gorgeous picture on her birthday eve. Here, the actress channels her inner desi girl in a black saree. Stunning, indeed. Along with the photo, Celina wrote, “When the alpine light on the eve of your birthday is natures own gift to you… As the clock inches closer to my birthday tomorrow, I find myself reflecting on the incredible journey that life has been. Every triumph, every challenge, every joy has brought me to this moment where in I reflect with gratitude in my late mother‘s #blacksaree #lacesaree Tomorrow isn't just another year—it's the beginning of a new chapter, a chance to evolve, grow, and rediscover myself in ways I've yet to imagine. Here's to the lessons learned, the blessings cherished, and the dreams that are waiting to unfold. The best is yet to come.”

Celina Jaitly is known for working in movies such as Apna Sapna Money Money, No Entry and Golmaal Returns.