<i>Ishq In The Air</i> Trailer: Shantanu Maheshwari And Medha Rana's Airport Meet-Cute And Turbulent Love Story

A small town boy meets a metro girl and what awaits them is a turbulent ride. The trailer of Ishq In The Air showcases the story of Naman from Indore (played by Shantanu Maheshwari) and Kavya from Mumbai (Medha Rana). They meet at the airport and embark on a fun journey together. They fall in love (or it seems like it) but their drastically different lifestyles act as an obstacle in their story. Naman flies to Mumbai to be with Kavya but their relationship faces some tricky tests. The trailer ends with Shantanu Maheshwari and Medha Rana questioning the nature of their relationship.

Lead actor Shantanu Maheshwari shared the trailer on social media and he wrote, "Yaatri kripya dhyaan de: yeh ishq ki flight take-off kar chuki hai aur aapke screens tak pohochegi by 20th September (Attention passengers, the flight of love has taken-off and will arrive on your screens on September 20). dekho Naman-Kavya ke ishq ki kahaani (Watch Naman and Kavya's story) on Ishq In The Air releasing 20 September for free on Amazon MX Player."

Check out the trailer here:

Ishq In The Air also features Vandana Joshi, Meherzan Mazda, Abhishek Sharrma, Sanjeeva Vats, Nandini Sensharma, Brij Bhushan Shukla, Gandhali Jain, Devika Shahani Punjabi, Sanjay Motilal Gurbaxani, Neela Anil Mulherear, Pranav Chadha. It has been directed by Tanmai Rastogi and it has been produced by Sameer Gogate and BBC Studios India Productions.