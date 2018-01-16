Ishaqzaade Actress Charu Rohatgi Dies. Co-Stars Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor Pay Tribute

Charu Rohatgi, who played the role of Parineeti Chopra's mother in Ishaqzaade reportedly died of cardiac arrest

January 16, 2018
Charu Rohatgi died in Mumbai (Image courtesy: BarunSobtiPage)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "You were the most loving mother in Ishaqzaade," tweeted Parineeti
  2. Karan Johar also tweeted about her
  3. "Your presence in Ishaqzaade will always be recalled fondly," Arjun wrote
Actress Charu Rohatgi, who played the role of Parineeti Chopra's mother in 2012 film Ishaqzaade, died in Mumbai on Monday. She suffered a cardiac arrest, SpotboyE reported. Parineeti and Arjun Kapoor paid tribute to their co-star and tweeted, "RIP Charu Rohatgi ma'am. You were the most loving mother in Ishaqzaade and an amazing woman to work with. May your family have the strength to cope with this loss. Will never forget you." Ms Rohatgi died at around 3 am. "The senior actress suffered a cardiac arrest. The cause of death was stress as she was shooting until 3 am," SpotboyE quoted a source as saying. Her funeral will reportedly be held on Tuesday morning.

Read Parineeti's tweet here.
 

Ishaqzaade, directed by Habib Faisal, was Arjun Kapoor's debut Hindi film. "RIP Charu Rohatgi ma'am. Your presence in Ishaqzaade will always be recalled fondly. My prayers & strength to the family to deal with this loss," he tweeted.

Here's what Arjun tweeted.
 

Charu Rohatgi had been part of several television shows and films. She was last seen as actor Barun Sobti's grandmother in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3. Also, she acted in shows like Ladies Special, Pratigya, Uttaran and Trideviyaan.

Karan Johar and Vicky Kausal also tweeted about the actress.
 
 

"Well, I started my journey with Ladies Special and later bagged the movie Patiala House. I always wanted to become an actor but I couldn't, as there were loads of responsibilities on me," she said earlier in one of her earlier interviews, Indian Express reported.

Apart from Ishaqzaade, Ms Rohatgi has been part of Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma's Patiala House, Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji's No One Killed Jessica and Park Avenue and 1920 London.
 

