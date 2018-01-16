Ishaqzaade Actress Charu Rohatgi Dies. Co-Stars Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor Pay Tribute

Highlights "You were the most loving mother in Ishaqzaade," tweeted Parineeti Karan Johar also tweeted about her "Your presence in Ishaqzaade will always be recalled fondly," Arjun wrote

RIP Charu Rohatgi ma'am. You were the most loving mother in Ishaqzaade and an amazing woman to work with. May your family have the strength to cope with this loss. Will never forget you!!! — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 15, 2018

RIP Charu Rohatgi ma'am. Your presence in Ishaqzaade will always be recalled fondly. My prayers & strength to the family to deal with this loss. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 15, 2018

Was deeply saddened to hear this news.....we worked with her on our short and I still can't believe she's no more...... https://t.co/w8lLg52k7U — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 16, 2018

I recently had the wonderful oppurtunity of working with Charu Rohatgi ji and her sudden demise deeply saddens me. My condolences to her family. Always going to hold on to your kind words and blessings. RIP Charu Ma'm — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) January 16, 2018