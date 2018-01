Ishaqzaade Actress Charu Rohatgi Dies. Co-Stars Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor Pay Tribute

Highlights "You were the most loving mother in Ishaqzaade," tweeted Parineeti Karan Johar also tweeted about her "Your presence in Ishaqzaade will always be recalled fondly," Arjun wrote

RIP Charu Rohatgi ma'am. You were the most loving mother in Ishaqzaade and an amazing woman to work with. May your family have the strength to cope with this loss. Will never forget you!!! — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 15, 2018

RIP Charu Rohatgi ma'am. Your presence in Ishaqzaade will always be recalled fondly. My prayers & strength to the family to deal with this loss. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 15, 2018

Was deeply saddened to hear this news.....we worked with her on our short and I still can't believe she's no more...... https://t.co/w8lLg52k7U — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 16, 2018

I recently had the wonderful oppurtunity of working with Charu Rohatgi ji and her sudden demise deeply saddens me. My condolences to her family. Always going to hold on to your kind words and blessings. RIP Charu Ma'm — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) January 16, 2018

Actress Charu Rohatgi, who played the role of Parineeti Chopra's mother in 2012 film, died in Mumbai on Monday. She suffered a cardiac arrest, SpotboyE reported. Parineeti and Arjun Kapoor paid tribute to their co-star and tweeted, "RIP Charu Rohatgi ma'am. You were the most loving mother inand an amazing woman to work with. May your family have the strength to cope with this loss. Will never forget you." Ms Rohatgi died at around 3 am. "The senior actress suffered a cardiac arrest. The cause of death was stress as she was shooting until 3 am," SpotboyE quoted a source as saying. Her funeral will reportedly be held on Tuesday morning.Read Parineeti's tweet here., directed by Habib Faisal, was Arjun Kapoor's debut Hindi film. "RIP Charu Rohatgi ma'am. Your presence inwill always be recalled fondly. My prayers & strength to the family to deal with this loss," he tweeted.Here's what Arjun tweeted.Charu Rohatgi had been part of several television shows and films. She was last seen as actor Barun Sobti's grandmother in. Also, she acted in shows likeandKaran Johar and Vicky Kausal also tweeted about the actress. "Well, I started my journey with Ladies Special and later bagged the movie Patiala House. I always wanted to become an actor but I couldn't, as there were loads of responsibilities on me," she said earlier in one of her earlier interviews, Indian Express reported.Apart from, Ms Rohatgi has been part of Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma's, Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji'sandand