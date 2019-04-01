Is That The Sacred Games 2 Teaser? Watch With F.R.I.E.N.D.S And Find Out

Still from the video shared by Netflix (courtesy Instagram)

While fans can't wait for Sacred Games 2 or even as much as a glimpse of the second series, Netflix attempted something and came out a winner! A promotional video was shared on Netflix's social media handles that begun with the intriguing signature symbol of Sacred Games taking shape and characters such as Bunty, Kukoo and constable Katekar making appearances. And just when you look at the screen real hard hoping for the next cue about Sacred Games 2, Kukoo screams "Unagi!" Well, like our F.R.I.E.N.D Ross said "Unagi is not something you are, it's something you have", and looks like those who got tricked into believing that Netflix has indeed released the teaser of Sacred Games 2, clearly don't have it.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S is now available on Netflix India, all 10 seasons of it. And constable Katekar ends the video by saying: "Araha hai, Sacred Games 2 bahut jaldi aa raha hai. Par tab tak company dene ke liye F.R.I.E.N.D.S hai nah!"

But first, April Fool, guys. We aren't saying it, Netflix is.

Sacred Games 2 is currently in work-in-progress state. Saif Ali Khan, who famously features as the angry cop Sartaj Singh, is often spotted shooting for the Netflix show in and around Mumbai. Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the mysterious guruji in the series, recently told PTI how big the second season will be: "As an actor, I can't talk in detail about the show. I've been asked not to. But yes, I can definitely say that the scale of the show is huge this time. The writing is fantastic and the show will be very interesting."

