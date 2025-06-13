Is Shah Rukh Khan's <i>Swades</i> Based On '90s Serial Yule Love Story? Read On

Shah Rukh Khan's 2004 film Swades received widespread critical acclaim for its nuanced performances and thought-provoking plot. But do you know that the Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial is based on a '90s serial titled Yule Love Stories?

Yule Love Stories was an anthology series where new episodes were shown every day. In one such episode called Vapasi, Ashutosh Gowariker himself played the role of Mohan, the name of Shah Rukh Khan's character in Swades.

Much like in Swades, Vapasai centered around Mohan, an NRI, who returned to India for his beloved Kaveri amma. There, he fell in love with a woman named Geeta.

A X user has now shared a clip of that episode, where the similarities between Swades and Vapasi are hard to miss.

The caption read, "Hardly anyone knows SRK lowkey lifted Swades from a '90s Zee TV episode. Bro really made a movie outta a TV serial and you all out here calling it a masterpiece. "

The video came to light after Aamir Khan, in an interview, said that he found the script boring and said no to the film.

Aamir told Zoom, “I found it very boring! I had said this to Ashu when he narrated the whole story to me. In fact, I'll tell you; Ashu narrated the story to me when we were making Lagaan. It was titled Kaveri Amma then. That's what he told me.”

He added, “It was a three-hour-long narration. When he asked me how I liked it, I said I want to tell you my first reaction first. I said, ‘I got bored. It's important for you to hear this reaction.”

