Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Throwback Video Of His 'My Son Is Not Figuring Out' Remark, Gets Emotional

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil often shares throwback pictures and videos of his father, looking back on his memories and treating his fans to priceless unseen moments. On Tuesday, Babil shared an old interview of his late father with Akshay Kumar and Rajeev Masand, where both the stars are seen talking about their sons. The stars were asked what their sons wanted to do in life, to which Irrfan replied that his son still hasn't figured it out. The video then moves to a montage from The Railway Men, where Babil played an important role. Along with the video, the Qala actor also shared a long, heartfelt caption.

It started with, "When baba did that interview, I was very lost in life and I still laugh with joy at the honesty with which he said "my son is not figuring out" when @rajeevmasand started asking @akshaykumar and baba "your sons must be at the age where they must be figuring out.." - to which baba promptly interrupted - "my son is not figuring out."

Babil was 18 years old at the time of the interview. After this, he went to London to attend university, and that's when his hustle began. Speaking of that time in his life, he added, "A few years later I went to London on minimum pocket money, worked bars and bartended at lord's, wembley and in contrast many violent football stadiums that had fans that would literally assault you if you didn't pour that guiness right (and till today I bet anybody to pour it better than me) , shot music videos for rappers, took ketchup from McDonald's and bread from my friend when the pocket money ran out because 600 pounds in London for a month is barely enough ask anyone attending uni in London. It's the hustle that I fell in love with."

Babil ended the caption on an emotional note, wishing that his father was around to watch him grow and his films do well. "Anyway my point is - I wish I could have shown him that boy baba watched grow up but not quite, made it out and made it," he concluded.

Babil's first ever stint in his film career was being a camera assistant in the 2017 movie, Qarib Qarib Singlle, which featured the late actor Irrfan Khan and Parvathy Thiruvothu as the protagonists. He moved on to acting and debuted with Qala alongside Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. He was last seen in the web series The Railway Men along with R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and others.

