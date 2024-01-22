Ira Khan Takes Down Dad Aamir's 'Fake Tears' At Her Wedding. See Her Post

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: irakhan)

Newlywed Ira Khan playfully teasing her dad Aamir Khan over his emotional outburst on her wedding day might be the cutest thing on the Internet today. Ira Khan, who married her longtime boyfriend and celeb fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare in the first week of January this year, has been fairly regular at treating her Instagram fans and followers to behind the scene pictures and videos from her big fat wedding. On Sunday evening she did nothing different. Through a series of photos posted on her Instagram stories, Ira Khan walked her fans through some LOL moments on the day Nupur and she registered their wedding. Our favourite frame is however this candid picture of Aamir Khan wiping off his tears as his daughter Ira signs her marriage document. Even better than the frame is Ira's comment below it. She wrote, "The fake tears ....(real one coming soon)."

In another photo, Aamir Khan and Nupur can be seen sharing a laugh. Ira captioned the picture, "The inappropriate comment made too close to the mic."

This is the picture Ira posted:

In another picture featuring her parents Aamir and Reena, Ira can be seen making a lOL hand gesture. For context, the newlywed wrote, "No No wait, no cue music yet. There's more paperwork to do."

On Sunday, Ira Khan also posted a bunch of images from her wedding day with her parents Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, brother Junaid and cousin Zayn Marie among others. She captioned the post, "First we were married (this will make sense with the later captions) We journeyed (I came ALL THE WAY from the 20th floor), we played (I won), we sang, @nupur_popeye and I didn't dance - we smiled… we did paperwork!! Thank you for making us feel special and for your good-natured participation in our slightly haphazard production with its many last-minute change of plans! We met people haven't seen in ages!! One of the things I was looking forward to was to meet all the people in our lives, from all its different parts. Thank you to everyone who came. And thank you, Taj for your beautiful space and gracious hospitality! Always making us feel looked after."

Take a look at the post below:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their wedding in Mumbai on January 3. They later hosted festivities in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The reception was hosted last week in Mumbai. Ira Khan shared the teaser of her wedding video on social media on Thursday and wrote, "This is only a teaser but neither Ethereal nor us could wait. We wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people we love. And we did. It was stunning when we were there but we didn't realise we were getting married in Rivendell (Nupur Shikhare now we have to watch the third Lord of the Rings) It is difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead."

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta.