Ira Dubey Travels To Her Favourite Destination In Her Dreams, Asks 'What's The Harm?'

Actress Ira Dubey, who has featured in films such as Aisha and Dear Zindagi, is in a vacation state of mind and couldn't help but share it on her Instagram feed. But Ira Dubey knows too well that a vacation can only be a distant dream right now as the country is battling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, she resorted to day dreaming - in her thoughts, she visited her favourite vacation destination and on Instagram, posted glimpses of it. On Thursday evening, the 36-year-old actress shared a few throwback photos from her vacation diaries, in which she can be seen sun-bathing in a bikini. Ira Dubey also added a thank-you note for the frontline warriors of the COVID-19 pandemic in her post.

"What's the harm in dreaming, tipping my hat to the frontline warriors. Rest of you stay indoors and wear a mask," Ira Dubey captioned her photo.

Ira Dubey is the daughter of veteran actress Lilette Dubey. Ira Dubey has featured in commercial films such as Aisha, in which she co-starred with Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol, and also Dear Zindagi, starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan. Ira Dubey's list of films also includes projects such as Turning 30, The President Is Coming, Aisa Yeh Jahaan and Dilliwali Zaalim Girlfriend. In 2019, she was seen in the ZEE 5 web-series Parchhayee and appears as a host on the show A Table For Two.

Ira Dubey also has a prominent career in theatre, featuring in plays such as The President Is Coming, Adhe Adhure, 30 Days in September Womanly Voices, August: Osage County and Wedding Album, among others.