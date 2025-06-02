Video Of RJ Mahvash Jumping With Joy As Rumoured Boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal Dismisses Suryakumar Yadav Breaks The Internet

The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians turned into a high-energy encounter, both on and off the field.

In the stands, Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta and Yuzvendra Chahal's rumoured girlfriend, RJ Mahvash, were among the most enthusiastic supporters for the team.

Their reactions during key moments of the game, particularly after Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Mumbai Indians player Suryakumar Yadav, quickly drew attention online.

Mahvash was seen jumping out of her seat in the pavilion and cheering loudly after the crucial wicket.

Cameras also captured Preity Zinta celebrating the moment with visible excitement. The reactions have since gone viral on social media.

RJ Mahvash and Preity Zinta after Yuzvendra chahal took surya Kumar's wicket 🥳 pic.twitter.com/67zoxx6qgd — Taukir (@Iamhiiiiiim) June 1, 2025

Off the field, chatter around RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal's rumoured relationship has gained momentum once again. The dating rumours first began after the two were seen together following reports of Chahal's separation from his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma.

While Mahvash had previously denied the rumours, her repeated presence at Chahal's matches and a recent outing with him at a Champions Trophy game in Dubai have fuelled the buzz.

Adding to the speculation, Mahvash has often been spotted staying at the same hotels as the PBKS team. A recent video showing her trying to avoid paparazzi outside a hotel also went viral.

Beyond her appearances at cricket matches, RJ Mahvash is also expanding her profile in the entertainment industry. She recently made her acting debut in Pyar Paisa Profit, a romantic drama based on Durjoy Datta's novel Now That You're Rich... Let's Fall In Love.