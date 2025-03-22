IPL 2025: Shah Rukh Khan And Virat Kohli Dance To <i>Jhoome Jo Pathaan</i> During Opening Ceremony. Watch

It's that time of the year, when fans of IPL are all set for Season 18 of the Indian Premier League. The first match is between last year winners Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The match is taking place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and the electrifying atmosphere set by the choc-a-block stadium is high enough to get the party started.

As always, the new season began with a grand opening ceremony. Shreya Ghoshal got the audience swooning to her soulful voice, while Disha Patani's performance and Karan Aujla's acts were equally thrilling.

But what stole the show was the host and owner of Kolkata Knight Riders - Shah Rukh Khan making Virat Kohli match his steps as they danced to Jhoome Jo Pathaan from King Khan's film Pathaan.

KING OF BOLLYWOOD 🤝 KING OF CRICKET.



- Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan dancing on 'Jhoome Jo Pathan'.pic.twitter.com/XsuHbR17k9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 22, 2025

Fans couldn't stop cheering for the two as they entertained the huge audience in presence.

Rinku Singh, one of KKR's emerging talents, too, shook a leg with Shah Rukh Khan to Lutt Putt Gaya from his film Dunki. SRK was as encouraging as always as he got the players to join in and have fun.

Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli dancing on Jhoome Jo Pathaan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LBajf858GK — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) March 22, 2025

The opening ceremony was concluded by cutting a cake, to mark the glorious 18th year of IPL. It is indeed a milestone.

Rajat Patidar, captain of RCB this year has won the toss and opted to bowl first. As for KKR, Ajinkya Rahane is the captain of the team for the first time.

IPL Season 18 commences today, March 22, 2025. The finals will take place on May 25, 2025.