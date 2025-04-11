Internet (Mistakenly) Attacks Sonu Nigam For Virat Kohli's IPL 2025 Dismissal: "<I>Kohli Ko Out Nahi Karna Chahiye Tha</i>"

Singer Sonu Nigam has become the target of misdirected anger from Royal Challengers Bengaluru supporters and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's fans who have confused him with cricketer Vipraj Nigam, the bowler who dismissed Virat during the IPL match on Thursday.

The leg-spinner's successful dismissal of Virat for just 22 runs significantly impacted the home team's performance and left fans in shocked silence.

The crucial wicket came during the seventh over when the former RCB captain attempted an inside-out shot but failed to reach the ball properly, sending it toward long-off. Mitchell Starc made an impressive sliding catch to complete the dismissal.

Following the dismissal, Sonu Nigam's comment section on his Instagram was flooded with messages from Virat fans. A fan commented, "Big fan sir, but kohli ko out nhi karna chahiye tha." Another comment read, "How dare you take Kohli's wicket."

This isn't the first case of mistaken identity involving cricket fans. Previously, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi experienced similar online harassment from a section of Internet users who confused him with Gujarat Titans bowler Arshad Khan.

After Arshad Khan dismissed Virat during Wednesday's IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, fans flooded Warsi's Instagram with critical comments.

One fan commented on Warsi's recent Instagram post featuring actor Ajay Devgn: "Kohli ko out kyun kiya" (Why did you dismiss Kohli?), demonstrating the confusion between the actor and the cricketer.

Sonu Nigam is known for songs like Satrangi re, Deewana, Main Agar Kahoon, Tumse Milke Dil Ka.